For Newly-Elected N.J. Councilman, Hard Work Is The Key To Victory

By a Staff Writer

Ahmedabad-born Anand Shah, owner of a fast-food chain and the first Indian-American to be elected in Passaic County, New Jersey, last month as councilman from Prospect Park on a Democratic party ticket would tell you that hard work does not have any alternative when it comes to winning an election.

The 34-year-old, who owns 15 fast food chain stores and comes from a business background, says since his win in last month’s general election, he received calls from Indian-Americans all over New Jersey seeking his advice as to how to wage a successful campaign and eventually win the election.

His one line answer has been hard work and party support. Ahead of his swearing in January, Shah told northjersey.com that he got support from the Democratic committee, as well as assembly members, freeholders, and other elected officials from the county.

And he worked hard every inch of his way to the win. He expressed optimism that his election victory will encourage other Indian-Americans to consider running for office. “”It is quite known that many Indian-Americans are not involved in the public affairs or politics. I hope I can change the narrative in the sense that many more youth will get involved,” he told the newspaper.

Shah grew up in Clifton in an Indian-American household. “Hard work, discipline and strong morals are what activated my ability to pursue a career in business and public service,” he said. Shah said he has the business savvy to revitalize the borough’s business district. Shah is a franchisee of Subway and Papa John’s Pizza for more than 15 years. He owns 14 restaurants, his first being a Subway at age 18.

He said that for him public office was never an idea to pursue. “I just wanted to get involved simply so I can to give back and help this community grow,” he was quoted as saying. Shah said that he saw that need in areas like recreation and youth services, business development, increased governmental transparency and accountability.

Shah, who moved his family to Prospect Park in 2007, started his public service in 2015 on the Zoning and Land Use Board where he supported a project to bring a 50-unit veterans home with storefronts to what is currently a brick commercial site on North Eighth Street, according to the report.

He said as councilman he will work to revitalize the borough’s business district. “It is a small, tightly-knit, family-friendly community that looks out for one another,” he said of Prospect Park. “Although the community is small, it serves as a great bedroom community to work and live, and its location helps you travel all across North Jersey,” northjersey .com quoted him Dec. 2 as saying.