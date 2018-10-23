Flushing Town Hall to celebrate 4th Annual Diwali Festival on November 10

Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the Festival of Lights with their fourth annual Diwali Festival on Saturday, November 10 from 1 to 4 p.m., with a Diwali Dance Party, featuring DJ Rekha and Abha Roy in a mash-up of Bhangra and Kathak music and dance styles.

The event will also feature cooking workshops, dance lessons, traditional foods, and family-friendly activities such as a jewelry workshop, rangoli workshop and henna painting.

DJ Rekha will bring on a Bhangra dance party while Indian dancer Abha B. Roy and the Srijan Dance Center, will present “Parvati-Putra,” a dance drama re-telling of the story of the birth of Ganesha from Parvati’s point of view, while cooking workshops will be led by Nupur Arora, the owner of Queens Curry Kitchen.

Other participants include Puja Singh, Sarika Persaud, Amanjeet Kaur and professional dancer, choreographer, actor, singer, visual artist and educator Alisha Desai.

“Diwali is a festive time of gift-giving, charity and sharing in feasts with loved ones. We are excited to continue this tradition at Flushing Town Hall and to provide an experience that fills all senses: musical performances, classical dance, traditional food, henna painting, fashion and much more,” Ellen Kodadek, the Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall, is quoted saying in a press release.

Tickets are $15 and $20 for members and $10 for students and children; they are available at www.flushingtownhall.org.

According to a press release, the Diwali Festival is supported by New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Mayor Bill de Blasio; The National Endowment of the Arts; The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation; Con Edison; The New York Community Bank Foundation; and Affinity Health Plan.