Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis names 3 Indian Americans to Transition Advisory Committee

Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis has named 40 business leaders, including three Indian Americans, who will be a part of his Transition Advisory Committee on the Economy.

These include: Kumar Allady, the founder and chief executive at Radise International; Danny Gaekwad, the founder and CEO of NDS USA and founder of Danny G Hospitality Management and Ananth Prasad, president-designate of the Florida Transportation Builders Association, as well as the former secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation.