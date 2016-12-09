Florida Firm CEO Pleads Guilty To $179M Fraud Loan Scheme

By a Staff Writer

The CEO of a Florida-based financial firm has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in connection with the sale of $179 million in sham loans to a Milwaukee investment company.

Nikesh A. Patel was the chief executive officer of First Farmers Financial LLC when the company sold three fabricated loans, totaling approximately $20 million to a Tennessee-based investment firm, and 26 fabricated loans to a Milwaukee investment firm for $179 million. Between November 2012 and September 2014, Patel created and assisted in creating false documents sent to the investment firms in support of these loans.

Patel, 33, of Windermere, Fla., pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to five counts of wire fraud. The conviction carries a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison and a fine of $1,250,000. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras set sentencing for April 6, 2017.

According to an announcement by Zachary T. Fardon U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Dec. 7, Patel submitted documents to the Milwaukee investment firm that falsely created the appearance that his company had lent money to borrowers in Florida and Georgia – in amounts ranging from $2.5

million to $10 million – and that a portion of the loans were guaranteed by the federal government under a program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All the 26 loans were completely fabricated with no actual borrower, no pre-existing loan, and no government guarantee.

Evidence in the case revealed that Patel created fictitious business names and false USDA loan identification numbers, and forged the signatures of USDA employees and purported borrowers. Patel also assisted in creating false financial documents, including what purported to be a certified audit by a fictitious accountant that he submitted to the investment firm to obtain the funds. The guilty plea was announced by Fardon as well as Michael J. Anderson, special agent-in-charge of the Chicago office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

First Farmers’ president, Timothy G. Fisher, was also convicted in connection with the fraud. Fisher, of Pasadena, Calif., pleaded guilty last month to one count of money laundering. Fisher faces up to ten years in prison when he is sentenced May 4.