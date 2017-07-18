First Patotsav and Navagraha Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at Shree Jalaram Mandir of Chicago

CHICAGO, IL

The Patotsav and Navagraha Murti Pratishtha ceremony was celebrated at Shree Jalaram Mandir of Chicagoland located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, from July 6 to 9.

The consecration of the murti involved recitation of hymns and mantras and the ritual included an elaborate procession for the Murti Sthapana or placement of the idol, and Abhishek.

This most important ritual commenced with a “Ram Yagna” on July 2,

followed with four days of Navagraha Murti Pran Pratishtha and First Patotsav (Anniversary) from July 6-9.

Deities involved in the Patotsav ceremony were Shri Ganesh, Goddess Jagdamba, Ram Parivar with pavanputra Hanuman, Sant Shri Jalaram Bapa, Radha Krishna, Shiv Parivar, Veer Hanuman and Sant Shri Shirdi Saibaba, . The Pran Pratishtha festivity included Murti of Shri Suryanarayana or Sun God, and depiction of nine celestial planets, Navagraha named as Surya (Sun), Chandra (Moon), Mangala (Mars), Budha (Mercury), Brihaspati (Jupiter), Shukra (Venus), Shani (Saturn), Rahu (North Lunar Node) and Ketu (South Lunar Node).

The rituals were performed by Nine scholarly Acharya’s – Bharatbhai Joshi (Mukhya Acharya), Yogeshbhai Pandya, Krushnakant Sulekhe, Keyurbhai Sevak, Dharmendrabhai Pandya, Hasmukhbhai Trivedi, Yogeshbhai Joshi, Parikshit Joshi, and Shivang Joshi. They conducted Puja Vidhi as per Hindu Shastra chanting Vedic mantras in Sanskrit over the period of four days and explained step by step procedure to the Yajman and devotees at large.

Jalaram Mandir Chairman, Chirayu Parikh addressed the Acharya’s, Mandir Management and all supporters urging them to cherish Jalaram Day (July 9th) which was proclaimed by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner in 2016. The mandir youth team presented a musical and cultural program, Asian Media USA reported.