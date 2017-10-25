First Indian American wins Miss Virginia Teen USA title

An Indian American was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA, for the first time in the state’s history.

According to WAVY.com, Himanvi Panidepu is a Centreville High School student who is on the school’s Track team and will serve as an advocate for children and adults with special needs and disabilities through the pageant’s involvement with Best Buddies International.

She will also serve the Commonwealth and other various causes.

Panidepu is also the winner of Miss Central Virginia USA and beat out thirty-nine other contestants in the pageant, which was held at Tidewater Community Colleges Roper Theater in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia.