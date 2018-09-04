Indian-Americans, others, enjoy first ‘Chalo India’ held in New Jersey

Chalo Gujarat – Chalo India Mesmerized the jam packed audience at NJ EXPO Center with decor and entertainment program during Opening Ceremonies. (Photo by: Vijay Shah)

Close to 50,000 people came over three days Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, to enjoy ‘Chalo India 2018’ held at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey, dancing and singing to the music into the early morning hours, savoring Indian food and shopping for Indian clothes and jewelry.

Organizers told Desi Talk the event was a “roaring success” considering it was the first Chalo India event hosted by the Association of Indian Americans in North America (AIANA), a non-profit which was founded in 2005, and began holding Chalo Gujarat festivals since 2006. Parikh Worldwide Media which brings out Desi Talk, was a media sponsor of the event. Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, was among several speakers including H.R. Shah, Padma Shri, founder of T.V. Asia. Also present were Mayor of Edison Tom Lankey, Congressman Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey; and Senator Sam Thompson, R-New Jersey.

Several dignitaries and elected officials came to the three-day Chalo India 2018 event held at the Expo Center in Edison, N.J., over the Labor Day weekend. Seen in the photo among others, from left, Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., spiritual leader Parmatmanand Saraswati, and H. R. Shah, CEO of TV Asia. Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh is at extreme right, and Sunil Naik, president of Association of Indian Americans in North America is second from right. (Photo: Vijay Shah)

In a live telecast, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke from India and conveyed his message and good wishes on the opening day.

In an interview with Desi Talk, Sunil Naik, president of AIANA estimated that around 50,000 people from tri-state and beyond came to the festival. “We had almost 30 hours of performances on stage and some 140 of the performers came from outside America,” Nayak said. The first day it was 8 hours, the second day around 11 hours and the third day 12 hours,” Naik added.

Chief guests and members of the Association of Indian Americans in North America (AIANA), the non-profit that organized Chalo India 2018, pose for a photograph at the event which was held Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in Edison, New Jersey’s Expo Center. (Photo: Vijay Shah)

The attempt this year was to include a wider audience and participation in the festivities. Nutan Kalamdani, media spokesperson for the event told Desi Talk, “Non-Gujarati attendees and performers came together to show the diversity of India and took us all back to India in this 3-day mega event.”

Proof of the event’s success was in the pudding, Kalamdani indicated. “Venue managers were telling us our time was up but we could not stop the enthusiastic audience which kept asking for encores into the wee hours of the morning. On Sunday night, we ended at 3 AM!” Kalamdani said.

Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media speaking at ‘Chalo India.’ (Photo: Vijay Shah)

Many attendees, including kids, took to the floor dancing garba, dandia, and singing the tunes. Food stalls and shopping areas were full, as were the various exhibits at the event.

There was a 30-foot replica of the Gateway of India in Mumbai; art installations including a colorful replica of the famous three wheeler rickshaw; a 30-foot map of India; a ‘5000 Years of India’ exhibit; a live puppet show – there appeared to be something for everyone.

Sunil Naik, president of the Association of Indian Americans in North America (AIANA) speaking at the Chalo India 2018 event held Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in Edison, New Jersey. (Photo by: Vijay Shah)

Performances included the opening ceremony which Shubharambh Ganesh Vandana; a musical spectacle; a live video conference with spiritual leaders Morari Bapu, an expert on the Ram Charit Manas, and Swami Parmatmanand Saraswati; a multimedia presentation of the leaders of India during the freedom struggle, including Subhash Chandra Bose; a comedy show by Surendra Sharma; a talk show conducted by Jay Vasavada on the Eastern and Western obsession with superheroes; performance by the Nandu Group; Bollywood stories by Sanjay Chhel and Saumya Joshi; “Bollywood Masala” a musical journey of 100 years of Indian cinema; “Chalo JAM” live show by Riya, Dhruvish, Mirande, Ashka, Hiral Kirtidan, Bhavin, Osman, and Papon; poetry sessions; Kirtidan Gadhvi, considered the ‘voice of Gujarat’ delivered his musical extravaganza on the final day. And the list is not all-inclusive.

Kumar Vishwas, an Indian poet, recited his poems at the Chalo Gujarat & Chalo India event held at the Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey over the Labor Day weekend. (Photo by: Vijay Shah) (Photo by: Vijay Shah)

There was more to see and do. There were booths of Tourism Departments from several states: Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Goa, Andhra Pradesh; virtual reality/3D shows; Quiz on India kiosks, local artists performing from their regions of origin in India, like Madhumita Paul and Group performing a Bengali dance drama; Dhol Tasha by Jallosh, Navrang Dance Academy, Marathi Natya Sangeet by Hemant Kulkarni & Students; skits by artists from India, dance dramas by Arya Dance Academy in the U.S. and others from India.

Arya Dance Academy Mesmerized the jam packed auditorium of Chalo Gujarat & Chalo India at NJ EXPO Center, over the Labor Day weekend. (Photo by: Vijay Shah)
