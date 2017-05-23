Finance Secretary meets US investors to woo BFSI investments

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 23, 2017 6:36 pm

NEW DELHI

Indian Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa met major US-based funds and global institutional investors at a conference held in New York to woo investments into the country’s Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa interacted with renowned US-based funds and global institutional investors with interests in the BFSI sector at the day-long India Financial Conference held recently in New York City,” said a Finance Ministry statement.

Forty-four representatives from 35 different institutional investor firms participated in 148 meetings organised with the corporates and industry experts, it said, adding that the investor meetings “were done on a one-on-one basis and in small group settings”.

The India Financial Conference was hosted by ICICI Securities Limited on May 12. ICICI Bank managing Director Chanda Kochhar also attended the conference along with senior officials of the Finance Ministry.