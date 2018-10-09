Film ‘Raga Revelry’ Screened In New York

A screening of the film ‘Raga Revelry: A Journey through North Indian Classical Music’, featuring Padma Shri Pandit Vijay Kichlu, was hosted by South Asia NYU & the Media, Culture and Communications Department at New York University, on October 4, 2018.

According to a press release, promotional help was provided by Sunny Thakkar, the official promotional partner for the film.

Following the screening, Professor Radha Hegde moderated an interactive discussion with special guest Chandrika Tandon and filmmaker Shreedevi Thacker and an actively engaged audience.

Tandon spoke about her profound personal experiences as a musician and the deep impact it has had on her life.

Raga Revelry is a fun introduction to the centuries-old tradition known as Raga music that transports the viewer to the heart of Indian culture. A gift from India is revealed inviting all listeners to engage in a sound that promises nothing short of self-transformation.