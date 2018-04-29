Film on life of real Indian princess returns to NYC in June

“Yadvi – The Dignified Princess,” the story of a real-life Indian princess, be screened in New York City’s Cinema Village for the week June 1-7, producers of the movie announced April 26. India’s Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty will be the chief guest at the first day of screening, according to a press release. Prior to arriving in New York, the film will screen for a week in Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills, CA, from May 25-31.

Directed by New York Based Actress Jyoti Singh with a script based on a real life story/Screenplay of Yaduvansh Kumari, the princess of Patiala, dramatized by Gauri Singh, addresses the dilemmas and constraints that existed in the period right before and after Indian independence. The director and the screenwriter are both granddaughters of the late princess.

Yadvi is the tale of the beloved daughter of the famous Maharaja of Patiala, the first to own an airplane in India, played by Bollywood actor, Chandrachur Singh. Chandrachur’s son debut’s as a child artist and the actor sings one of the songs of the film, “Rangreeza.”

At a young age, Yadvi is betrothed to marry a Rajput prince from Maihar, Madya Pradesh, to strengthen the political relationship between her kingdom and that of the prince with the caveat and she would only move after a certain age. Unexpected circumstances force Yadvi (Jyoti Singh) to move to Maihar earlier than anticipated, and she faces unforeseen challenges when she meets Prince of Maihar (Rahul Godara).

“It’s a very positive story about my grandmother – of a woman’s journey, a survivor,” Singh told Desi Talk in an earlier interview when the film was featured at the Manhattan Film Festival April 23, last year.. “Ultimately it shows how she even did kheti (farm labor) to earn her living, with dignity, never going back to her father’s house, living her life with humility and grace as she went from extreme riches to poverty,” Singh said.

The film also stars Vibhu Raghav, Nikkitasha Marwaha, Reshaa Sabharwal, Kuvam Handa, Yadvi Handa, Aishwarya Singh, Bernadine Linus, Namya Saxena, Minnie Mandit, Charu Vyas, Gauri Singh, Mariane Borgo (French Actress), and Dina Rosenmeir (Actress from Denmark).

The film is produced under the banner of RVP Productions, executive producer, Sumeet Verma. It is rare to see an independent film made so well.

The film has been screened in several festivals and won awards, including the Dada Saheb Phalke film festival (Best Emerging Female Director); The Peoples Film Festival (Best Cinematography-Jigme Tensing), and a host of others, where different characters as well as film-makers including Jyoti Singh, have received recognition for their work and creativity.