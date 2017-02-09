FIA wants to inspire patriotism: official says at R-Day celebration

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 9, 2017 9:17 pm

With a gala banquet, cultural programs and what it described were “inspiring remarks” by the guests, the Federation of Indian Associations, established in 1980, celebrated the Republic Day of India at Shalimar Banquets in Addison last month.

The formal program began with the ceremonial lighting of lamp by Neeta Bhushan, the new Consul General of India in Chicago who was joined by FIA, Chicago president Minhaj Akhtar and Deepak Kant Vyas and Syed Hussaini.

Several prominent guests stepped up to the podium to present greetings, including the consul general of India. In her public appearance, she talked about the India-U.S. relations.

Akhtar said that the FIA remains committed to inspiring the patriotic spirit among Indian- Americans and will continue to provide them a platform to address challenges. Among the active trustees present were Bhailal Patel, Dr. Bharat Barai, Sitaram Patel, Babu Patel, Sohan Joshi and Keertikumar Rivouri.

Akhtar in his opening remarks outlined the historical evolution of the Indian Republic. He talked about observing a “dry day” on Jan. 26 so the day could be celebrated in keeping with the culture and tradition of India.

At the celebrations, the National Anthems of India and the U.S. were sung by two members of the community.

NFIA chairman Sohan Joshi accompanied by Babu Patel NFIA Executive Vice President, Satheesan Nayyer, vice president, and Akthtar, regional vice president for Midwest, requested FIA, Chicago chapter to be united.

Vyas was the chief guest at the event. Barai was honored by the trustees and executive committee of FIA for receiving the award during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengalaru last month from the President of India.

Awards were given to Ravi Harsoor for his community service and support, and to Wintrust Bank.