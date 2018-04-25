FIA Organizes Luncheon Meet For Vijay Sampla

NEW YORK – The Federation of Indian Associations of NY-NJ-CT (FIA) organized a “Meet and Greet” luncheon session with Vijay Sampla, India’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, at Zaika restaurant, in New York City, on April 22.

Prominent individuals who attended included the Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakraborty; Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, the Founder and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media; FIA president Srujal Parikh, FIA Chairman Ramesh Patel, Kenny Desai, Anil Mongha, Karamjit Singh, Jayesh Patel from Haks; and past presidents of FIA, Andy Bhatia and Anand Patel.

An introductory welcome speech was given by former FIA president Ankur Vaidya. Srujal Parikh gave a speech too. A bouquet of flowers was offered to Sampla by past president Ramesh Patel.

Sampla had stopped in New York City for a day, on his way back from Haiti to India. In a speech, he spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to build “New India – Clean India”, and asked for the community’s support in fulfilling that vision.

Chakraborty, Dr. Parikh and FIA Executive Vice President Alok Kumar also spoke at the meet.