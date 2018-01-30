FIA celebrated India’s Republic Day with its annual ‘Dance Pe Chance’ competition in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tristate area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), celebrated India’s 69th Republic Day with its annual dance competition, “Dance Pe Chance”, at the State Theatre, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on January 27.

FIA has been celebrating the Republic Day of India for over 40 years now, meticulously promoting the opulent culture and various dance styles of India.

The event started with the American and Indian national anthems. In all, 14 dance schools participated with over 580 Indian origin children in this year’s competition. The audience enjoyed the enthralling and captivating performances of the children in 26 different groups. Apart from the competitive groups, at the request of incoming President of FIA, Srujal Parikh, a group of special needs kids were also invited to show their dancing moves. The all-women’s team of organizers, led by Chairperson Jyoti Brahmbhatt, were commended by Parikh for their hard work in putting up a spectacular show. The FIA’s incoming executive committee of 2018 were administered the oath of office by the Consul General of India in New York, Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty.

Those who took the oath included: Srujal Parikh (President), Alok Kumar (Executive Vice-President), Chhavi Dharayan (Vice President), Daxa Amin (Secretary), Himanshu Bhatia (Treasurer), Haresh Shah (Joint Secretary) and Andy Bhatia (Immediate Past President). Community leaders and dignitaries in attendance included Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, the Founder and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, and Padma Shri H R Shah, the Founder of TV Asia. In his address, Chakravorty congratulated FIA for promoting Indian culture through programs like Dance Pe Chance. He also applauded FIA for working towards gender equality and women’s empowerment through leadership.

“I commend the passion and the enthusiasm this kids have for our cultural heritage,” said Srujal Parikh, in his address. He added that FIA will be working towards women empowerment and the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is One Family), while showcasing upcoming events for this year.

The 14 dance schools who competed in three categories – minor, junior and senior, included: Aaditi school of dance, Arya dance academy, Aatma performing arts, Aum dance creations, B2Z dance school, Dance4ever, The Dancing Shiva performing arts, Fusion arts, Kavi’s school of dance, Natraj dance studio, Nritya creations academy of dance, Pranavam school of dance, Simply dance and Vedanta dance academy.

Each dance group exhibited an abundance of talent, innovative choreography and unprecedented pride in Indian’s culture. The colorful costumes, song selection, efficient and attractive stage decoration, professional lighting and sound system enhanced the visual impact of the entire show.

Judging the event were Aroon Shivdasani, the founder of Indo-American Arts Council, Anindita Soortaal (Odissi dancer and classical vocalist), Neha Multani (Miss India USA 2015), Tadej Brdnik (curator and choreographer), and Obaid Kadwani (actor and director).

FIA honored all the choreographers with certificates and judges with mementos. Winning dance groups were awarded trophy and prize money. The MC for the evening was Mamta Narula. A vote of thanks was given by Alok Kumar.

The top performance overall, in all 3 categories – ‘Best of the Best‘: Atma Performing Arts.