Federation Of Indian Associations Kicks Off May 6 Festival Of Food & Color

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), in association with the village of Oakbrook, is organizing a one-of-a-kind Festival of Colors and Food scheduled for May 6, at the McDonalds Soccer Fields, in Oakbrook, Illinois.

The FIA held a kickoff event April 19, at the Shree Restaurant in Westmont, Illinois, attended by more than 100 invitees. Sunil Shah, founder president and Neil Khot current president, introduced the concept of the Festival to the gathering. Village President Gopal Lalmalani welcomed the Festival to the Village and pledged his support. Many from the invitees confirmed their support for this event as well.

Among the attractions planned for the Festival are colors sprayed by power blasters from above like rain water, the Funka Desi Concert Band, dance performances, shopping stalls including those where one can purchase Holi colors. More than 50 varieties of food items to purchase and games for kids, are promised by organizers.