Fearing loss of wealth, woman in Telangana ends life

IANS

Fearing that she will lose Rs 54 lakh because of demonetization of big currency notes, a woman in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district committed suicide, police said on Thursday.

Kandukuri Vinoda, 55, hanged herself at her house in Shenagapauram when her husband and son were asleep.

The farming family was shocked due to sudden announcement by the central government on November 8.

A few days ago the family had sold their 12 acre agricultural land for Rs 56.40 lakh to meet expenses for the treatment of Vinoda’s ailing husband.

After spending Rs 1.4 lakh, they were keeping the remaining cash, all in Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations at home. The family was planning to buy land at some other place for agriculture.

They got panicked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the big currency notes were no longer valid tender.

Family sources said there was heated argument as Vinoda was unhappy over selling the entire land. Fearing that all their currency notes will turn mere pieces of paper, Vinoda committed suicide.