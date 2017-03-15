Father kills Pakistani American twins in Illinois, shoots wife, commits suicide

NEW YORK: In one of the most horrible crime tragedies to come out of Illinois, a father shot dead his 16-year-old twin daughters, then shot his estranged wife in her legs, yelling at her, “I want you to live and suffer like I did,” before committing suicide by turning the gun upon himself, at their home in the luxury Milestone Row condominium complex of St. Charles, Illinois, on Friday night, March 9th.

The full transcript of the 911 call made by the mother of the twins, Anjum Coffland – who is a Pakistani American – is at the end of this report.

When the police arrived on the murder-suicide scene, they found the twins, Tiffany and Brittany Coffland, and their 48-year-old father, Randall Coffland dead. All three died from single gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Anjum Coffland, 46, was listed in stable condition at Delnor Community Hospital.

Randall Coffland also called 911 after he killed his daughters, and shot his wife. On the 911 call recording released by police following a news conference Sunday, he can be heard saying, apparently to his estranged wife, “I want you to live and suffer like I did.”

Moments later, Anjum Coffland called 911. She can be heard screaming, “My girls are dead,” and calling out her girls’ names.

In the transcript of her call, she tell dispatchers her estranged husband had shot her and their daughters. She was shot once and suffered gunshot wounds to both her legs, police said. Throughout the eight minute call she repeatedly screams, “My kids are dead!”

“This is a tragic and horrific event,” Deputy Chief David Kintz said at the news conference.

Police called the incident a domestic situation. St. Charles police have been working with the Kane County state’s attorney and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force in the investigation, reported the Chicago Tribune.

Randall, Tiffany and Brittany Coffland had been living together in the First Street apartment, while Anjum Coffland had been living in another St. Charles apartment, according to authorities. Police could not say Sunday how long the two had been living separately, or what caused the split.

Police had been called to Anjum Coffland’s apartment in the 100 block of South Fifth Avenue in February for a domestic incident involving her estranged husband, but no physical battery was reported in that incident. There was no indication of violence in the past, Kintz said.

When police arrived Friday evening, he said, “We have no indication of a struggle other than the violence of the crime; nothing strewn about.”

The girls, students at St. Charles East High School who previously attended Oswego High School, would have turned 17 on Tuesday, Kintz said. The 911 calls came in just shy of three hours after the girls left school at St. Charles East for the weekend.

One girl was found on the couch and the other in their bedroom, police said. Single casings were found next to each of their bodies, police said.

The killings came as a shock in St. Charles, which saw its last homicide in 2008. A candlelight vigil was held for all three of the victims Saturday evening in downtown St. Charles

Anjum Coffland attended Waubonsee Community College in Chicago, Illinois. According to her LinkedIn profile, throughout the 90s, she worked for several mortgage banks, including the First Nationwide Mortgage and Old Kent Bank. She then became the Administrative Assistant for United Marketing Group. And, later on the Deputy Recorder for Kendall County. She was fluent in Urdu.

Randall Coffland was a veteran IT manager who worked as an analyst and network management specialist for various companies throughout the Carol Stream and Chicago, Illinois areas. Before his death, he was the Infrastructure manager of Much Shelist, P.C

He attended College of DuPage and received his AAS in Accounting. He then also attended DeVry University where he received his BS in Information technology.

The full transcript of the 911 call made by Anjum Coffland:

Dispatcher: 9-1-1.

Anjum Coffland: Please, somebody help… now!

Dispatcher: Where do you need help at?

Anjum Coffland: St. Charles

Dispatcher: Where in St. Charles?

Anjum Coffland: Oh my God! My husband just shot my kids.

Dispatcher: Okay, I need to know where you are. I can help you, but I need help. [pause] Where are you?

Anjum Coffland: I don’t know. I’m at 406 [?] please help me.

Dispatcher: Ma’am, what address are you at?

Anjum Coffland: Oh my God!

Dispatcher: Ma’am, where are you at?

Anjum Coffland: [screams]

Dispatcher: Ma’am, I can help you, but I need to know where you are.

Anjum Coffland: [hyperventilating]

Dispatcher: Ma’am, I can help you, but I need to know where you’re at.

Anjum Coffland: Please call 9-1-1. Please. I can’t remember my address.

Dispatcher: Okay, could it be 450 South First Street?

Anjum Coffland: 450 South First Street? Yes.

Dispatcher: Okay, what apartment?

Anjum Coffland: Call an ambulance. Call an ambulance.

Dispatcher: Okay, we’re going to be headed that way. What apartment are you in?

Anjum Coffland: 406. My girls are dead.

Dispatcher: Okay, stay on the phone. I’m going to [?]

Anjum Coffland: My girls are dead!

Dispatcher: Yep, we’re going to be on our way. Don’t hang up, okay?

Anjum Coffland: [hyperventilating] Oh my God. My God!

Dispatcher: Okay, ma’am, I’m going to talk to the medics. I’m going to Don’t hang up, okay?

Anjum Coffland: I’m going to die. I’m gonna– [hyperventilating] Oh my– please– my girls are dead! Oh my God! [hyperventilating] Oh my God.

Dispatcher: All right, ma’am. I got medics on their way. Keep him from the phone number you’re calling me from?

Anjum Coffland: [screaming]

Dispatcher: Ma’am, I got medics on their way, okay? Where’s the bad guy at?

Anjum Coffland: He’s in the back room. I don’t know what he’s done.

Dispatcher: He’s in the back room?

Anjum Coffland: [Undetectable] Just get over here now.

Dispatcher: Okay, they’re on their way.

Anjum Coffland: [screaming]

Dispatcher: Okay, ma’am, I got medics on their way, I got officers on their way. The offender’s in the back room?

Anjum Coffland: [screaming]

Dispatcher: Ma’am, do you know where the gun is?

Anjum Coffland: I don’t know if he has it. Please just get over here. I don’t want [?] he shot me.

Dispatcher: Okay, ma’am, where are you shot at?

Anjum Coffland: I don’t know, my legs.

Dispatcher: Okay, and again–

Anjum Coffland: My girls (undetectable) oh my God, my girls!

Dispatcher: Okay, ma’am, and you’re in Apartment 406, correct?

Anjum Coffland: Yes!

Dispatcher: All right. We’ve got officers coming up now. I need to know where he is. Are you safe where you are?

Anjum Coffland: I don’t kn–please, please. My god, Brittany, Brittany, Brittany!

Dispatcher: They’re on their way. We’re going to try to get you help, okay? But I need you to calm down.

Anjum Coffland: Brittany. Brittany. Brittany. [pause] Brittany. [hyperventilating]

Dispatcher: Ma’am, are you safe where you are?

Anjum Coffland: [hyperventilating] He shot me.

Dispatcher: Ma’am, are you safe where you are? Do we know where he is?

Anjum Coffland: I’m going into shock. [hyperventilating] I don’t know where he is.

Dispatcher: Ma’am, are you safe where you are? Do you know where he is?

Anjum Coffland: [hyperventilating] He killed my girls. He fucking killed my girls!

Dispatcher: Okay, ma’am, and I can help you, but I need you to calm down. Where is he?

Anjum Coffland: He’s in the back room. I don’t know what he’s done. I don’t know if he–

Dispatcher: Okay, is he still in the apartment?

Anjum Coffland: [hyperventilating] Brittany. Tiffany. Brittany. Oh my God! Brittany! Brittany! [hyperventilating]

Dispatcher: Ma’am, we’ve got officers coming up now, okay? What’s his name?

Anjum Coffland: Randy.

Dispatcher: Randy? What’s his last name?

Anjum Coffland: Coffland. I’m going into shock, and… I’ve lost a lot of blood.

Dispatcher: Okay, ma’am. Is there a way you can put a clean cloth over the wound and apply direct pressure?

Anjum Coffland: Tiffany! Brittany! My God! My girls!

Dispatcher: Ma’am, do you have an officer there with you?

Anjum Coffland: My daughters– [officer talks to her] in the bedroom.

Dispatcher: Okay, ma’am, is that a police officer there?

Anjum Coffland: Yeah.

Dispatcher: Okay. I’m going to keep you on the phone, okay?

Anjum Coffland: He’s in the bedroom. [officer talks to her] I don’t know there’s a bathroom in there also. [hyperventilating] Don’t kill him. Don’t kill him, please. He might be in the bathroom. All right, there’s a closet in there, too. [pause] Randy.

Dispatcher: Ma’am, just stay where you’re at, okay? Just try to sit down or lay down, and try to and relax, okay?

Anjum Coffland: [finds out Randall Coffland is dead] Oh my God! Oh my G– Oh my God! Oh my God! One of them is in the bed and the other one is in the bedroom– Randy.

Dispatcher: Ma’am, do you have an officer with you now?

Anjum Coffland: [talking to someone else] I need my girls to be checked. Please, check my girls. Please check my girls. One of them is lying (undetectable)– Brittany and Tiffany.

Dispatcher: Ma’am, do you have an officer with you?