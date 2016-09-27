Farwell Reception Held For Visiting Telangana Deputy Chief Minister

By Urvashi Verma

FIA Trustee Iftekar Shareef and community leader Aftab Baig hosted a farewell dinner reception for Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mohammad Mahmood Ali at Monty’s Banquets in Bensenville Sept. 22.

The event was attended by Chicagoland community and business leaders and featured comedic performances by visiting Hyderabadi actors Masti Ali and Aziz Naser.

Mahmood Ali thanked Shareef and the other attendees. He especially expressed his appreciation for the Chicago NRI community for their “undying passion to have partnership in investing in Telangana and promoting the state.” He pledged his ongoing engagement in strategic dialogue with the Indian diaspora that seeks to ameliorate and strengthen its relations with Telangana.

Shareef described the visit of Mahmood Ali to Chicago and New York to be “historic” and attributed his visit’s success to his enthusiasm in meeting the NRI communities in back-to-back programs, including a series of public meetings, community receptions and one-on-one meetings with business/ community leaders that he addressed. “The deputy chief minister’s visit to Chicago and New York offers groundswell of opportunities for NRIs to forge partnership with Telangana and play a vital role as Telangana ambassadors in promoting the state,” said Shareef. Shareef also thanked the Angrez movie team for their performance in the evening and praised their extraordinary cinematic contribution.

Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, FIA trustee and community leader, characterized Mahmood Ali as a man of “humility, warmth, and sincerity.” Ravoori said that under his supportive leadership, Telangana is poised to see growth and prosperity.

The comic performances by Mast Ali aka Saleem Pheku, and Aziz Naser”Jahangir added extra charm to the reception. Their performances were enhanced by the participation of the ‘The Angrez ‘ movie team, including model Feroz Khan, actress Dolly Tomar, actress Kavya Sharma and other artists currently shooting their new movie sequel “ Hungama in Chicago” produced by Uroosa Rahim of Chicago and Syed Hussain, director from Hyderabad.