Farooq Kathwari Honored With Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute’s Lifetime of Leadership Award

Ethan Allen chairman, president and CEO Farooq Kathwari accepted the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute’s (CELI) Lifetime of Leadership Award at a ceremony held in New York City on June 12, in conjunction with the 93rd Yale CEO Summit.

“It is truly an honor for me to receive this award,” said Kathwari, in a statement. “At Ethan Allen, our company’s namesake was a revolutionary who embodied the bold and inventive American spirit. This spirit lives on and inspires all that we do, from design, to manufacturing, to corporate citizenship, to our customer experience. As an American, and as a leader, I feel I have a responsibility to create opportunities and positive change when and where I can.”

The theme of the summit was “The American Colossus: The Best of Times and the Worst of Times?” Distinguished global corporate leaders from across industries engaged in lively, candid discussions at this invitation-only conference hosted by the Yale School of Management.

Kathwari’s award was presented by Nasser J. Kazeminy, founder and chairman of NJK Holding Corporation and chairman of the Ellis Island Foundation; and Myron E. Ullman III, chairman of Starbucks Corporation and retired chairman and CEO of the J.C. Penney Company.

Among his recognitions, Kathwari is a recipient of the 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor and has been inducted into the American Furniture Hall of Fame. He has been recognized as an Outstanding American by Choice by the U.S. government. He has received the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal; the National Human Relations Award from the American Jewish Committee; Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award; and City of Hope’s International Home Furnishings Industry Spirit of Life® Award. He has also been recognized by Worth magazine as one of the 50 Best CEOs in the United States.

In addition to Kathwari’s award, two other awards were presented during the ceremony. Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America, accepted the Legend in Leadership Award; and Stuart Weitzman, founder of the Eponymous footwear company, accepted the Legend Maverick in Leadership Award.