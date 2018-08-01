Fareed Zakaria’s wife is divorcing him

Indian American CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria’s wife, jewelry designer Paula Throckmorton Zakaria, has quietly filed for the uncontested split.

Zakaria’s wife of 21 years is divorcing him, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage, according to a Page Six report.

In 2011, they briefly separated with Zakaria saying in a statement:

“It’s true that we’re having troubles and I have taken a small apartment a few blocks away, but I still live at our house most days of the week. We’re trying to work things out. Divorce is not on the horizon.”

But the reason for their current split is unclear though two years ago in a Parade magazine profile Zakaria joked about his fantasy dinner party, which “would be with my three kids and my wife and the fantasy is my kids would all be incredibly charming and polite and engage with me and listen to me and not interrupt me.”

Together, they have three children ranging in age 10 to 19.

According to a Page Six report, the couple owns substantial property, including a $3.4 million West 102nd Street townhouse and a $2.1 million country estate in Rhinebeck, New York, but will not be fighting over the assets.