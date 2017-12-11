Factbox: Attacks against New York City in recent years

An explosion on Monday shook the area near New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, one of the city’s busiest commuter hubs, and authorities said a suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, and three other people were injured. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called the explosion “an attempted terrorist attack.”

The following are some of the other attacks carried out in New York in recent years:

Oct. 31, 2017 – Sayfullo Saipov drove a truck down a lower Manhattan bike lane, killing eight people, including five Argentinians who were in the city to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. A police officer shot Saipov, 29, and arrested him. The Uzbek immigrant has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and other counts.

March 20, 2017 – James Harris Jackson, a 28-year-old white man, stabbed Timothy Caughman, an African-American, multiple times with a sword. Caughman later died of his injuries and Jackson told police he traveled to the city from Maryland to kill black men.

September 2016 – Three bombs exploded in the New York area, two in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood and one in New Jersey, wounding 31 people. Several unexploded bombs were also found. The suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahimi of New Jersey, was captured after a shootout with police. Rahimi, who was born in Afghanistan, was influenced by anti-American materials believed to be produced by Islamist militant group al Qaeda, prosecutors said.

May 2010 – Times Square was evacuated when a car bomb that failed to explode was found in a sport utility vehicle. Faisal Shahzad, a naturalized American and Taliban-trained militant, later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

March 2008 – An individual detonated a small pipe bomb in front of the U.S. Armed Forces recruiting station in Times Square. No one was injured.

December 2004 – A firebomb exploded on a crowded subway train in lower Manhattan, injuring 48 people. Six days earlier, a firebomb went off on a subway in Manhattan’s Harlem section, injuring two teen-agers. Edward Leary, 50, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, was sentenced to 94 years in prison in the two bombings. The second bomb went off at his feet, leaving him critically burned.

Sept. 11, 2001 – Members of al Qaeda flew two passenger planes into the north and south towers of Manhattan’s World Trade Center. The attacks, which involved a third plane that crashed into the Pentagon just outside Washington and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killed 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others. The death toll included more than 2,700 people who were in the World Trade Center and on the ground.

1997 – Palestinian teacher Ali Hassan Abu Kamal opened fire on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in February, killing one person and wounding six others before shooting himself.

1994 – Lebanese-born immigrant Rashid Baz shot at a van of Orthodox Jewish students on the Brooklyn Bridge, killing one and wounding three others.

1993 – Militants detonated a truck bomb below the North Tower of the World Trade Center in February, killing six people and injuring over a thousand.