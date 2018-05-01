Eye Foundation of America to host Prasanna in New York City

NEW YORK – The Eye Foundation of America is hosting an evening of music by Prasanna on May 23, at Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, in support of its work fighting childhood blindness around the world.

The Eye Foundation of America has worked towards eliminating avoidable blindness for 40 years, especially among children and has a goal of raising $500,000.

The proceeds from the event will provide eye screening for premature babies, glasses for school children and develop a new children’s eye hospital.

The event will feature Prasanna, a world-renowned guitarist who has worked alongside A.R. Rahman and plays Indian Carnatic music, jazz, metal and more.

Tickets are $300 and are available online at https://bit.ly/2Go1G0m