Ex-Indian Navy Commander Pens A Fairy Tale Based On Seafaring Experience

By Suman Guha Mozumder

A retired commander of the Indian Navy has drawn upon his lifelong experience on the high seas to write a fairy tale at age 77, mixing facts with fantasy in a 214-page book that he says will appeal equally to children and adults.

“Captain Riddle’s Treasure” by G.V. Rama Rao, a 1956 graduate of Andhra University, was published in May by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii.

The book tells the story of three children who are banished by the Night Fairy to a deserted island for frequent fighting with siblings. There, they have nothing but their wits to find a way home.

In the course of their adventures, they voyage onboard a one-of-a-kind ship, where they get stuck in the timeline, beat a sea monster, get the better of Godzilla in human form, win over a spaceship, fight pirates and meet a number of fascinating characters, including an army of leprechauns, a fire-spewing dragon, a knight astride a lion, King Midas, and the Night Fairy herself.

“Since I served in the Indian Navy and later in the merchant navy, I used to tell my grandchildren several stories of my life at sea and adventure, some real and some made up, and found them listening with rapt attention, notably, stories of monsters used to keep them spellbound,” Rao, who now lives in Orlando, Fla., told News India Times.

“Finally, stories of treasure and treasure hunt have been popular with children since time immemorial. Combining all these with my fertile imagination I spun a yarn, and the result is the book,” Rao said. This is not the first time Rao has written a book. He earlier authored “The Colonel’s Last Wicket”, “The Good Boy”, “All at Sea”, “Emma’s Escapades in Incredible India”, “The Incomplete Man” and “The Odd Ways of Gods.”

A writer from a young age, Rao said that he took “popular concepts” and turned them on their heads. For instance the ship is unique – the port side is a sailing ship of yore and the starboard side is a modern ship, a cross between a warship and a freighter.

“The captain has some idiosyncrasies and mannerisms. The kids outwit a sea monster, Godzilla and the spaceship with their riddles. The swordfight between the girl and the pirate, an army of leprechauns, a rainbow at midnight, a knight astride a lion, a fight between the knight and the Night Fairy, the kids taking rides on a lion, putting their hand in its mouth, lion chasing the monkey in the superstructure of the ship, the computers and gizmos confusing the knight and a boy getting stuck in the timeline – all new concepts will definitely tickle the interest of kids as well as adults,” Rao toldthis correspondent.