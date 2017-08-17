Every Indian needs to own dream of New India: Modi

NEW DELHI – Every one of the 1.25 billion Indians will have to own the dream of New India so that it becomes a success by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs at the “Champions of Change” conclave organised by the NITI Aayog, he said the government cannot afford to live under the false impression that it can run a big country like India without active contribution of its people.

“In our country, government may create a system but development is fuelled by efforts and sacrifices made by its people.

“I do not think that we can build New India merely through government schemes. Till the time 1.25 billion countrymen make the resolve, and have their job cut out for themselves to contribute towards New India, this dream will remain unfulfilled,” Modi said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister interacted with 200 young entrepreneurs and listened to their ideas.

Six groups of young entrepreneurs made presentations before Modi on themes such as ‘Soft Power: Incredible India 2.0’; ‘Education and Skill Development’; ‘Health and Nutrition’; ‘Energizing a Sustainable Tomorrow’; ‘Digital India’ and ‘New India by 2022’.

Modi assured them that he would explore the possibility of connecting them with the ministries concerned.

“For example those of you who are working on the digital platform, if you can offer time and sit with the government officials working on Digital India…. this would be a big contribution,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said the people in the government are over 50-55 years old while the young entrepreneurs had fresh “younger than 30 years old” ideas.

“You people have a different worldview, you have enthusiasm, fervour, innovation. My effort is to incorporate these things with the government.

“As much as the we (the government and the young entrepreneurs) get connected to each other, the faster can we move towards change,” he said.

He said that even as Prime Minister, he may not be able to implement all the ideas that he has as he too “has to pass through the system”, and similarly all the ideas pitched by young entrepreneurs may not get through, but they should continue their efforts.

“If you give 50 suggestions, 40 may not move ahead. But even if 10 are implemented, it will be a valuable contribution,” he said.

Modi also said different people across the nation have different strengths and “if these scattered powers come together, it can lead to a big change”.

The Prime Minister also expressed regret that corruption had been institutionalised in India and said the government cannot stop it without making counter-institutional arrangements.

He added that he wanted to create an annual institutional mechanism for implementation of the ideas emerging from this event and also to come up with new ideas.

Several Union Ministers and senior government officials were present on the event, coordinated by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.