Esha Chandra Kode Miss Teen India USA 2018-19

A passionate young 16-year old teenager who is a junior at medical health focused STEM school, Esha Chandra Kode lives in Allentown, NJ.

Her parents Srinivas & Samatha Kode migrated from Hyderabad, India to USA in 1991 for higher studies and settled in NJ since then. Esha has an younger 10-year old sibling Arya Kode, whom she loves and patronizes very much.





Aspirations and Passion

Esha aspires to be a pediatric cardiac surgeon in the future and, in addition, would like to serve the community to help young adults with mental health and depression problems. To this end, she is a host of internationally acclaimed TED Talk event in her local community to promote mental health awareness and other youth related topics.

Passionate about the Indian culture and the modern cinema of Bollywood at the same time, she is trained in Bollywood dance and Bharatanatyam (classical south Indian dance form) from Arya Dance Academy and would like to pursue fashion modeling and movies as her hobby.

She has performed at major Bollywood events such as IIFA, Dabang and Dream Tour, involving Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhat, Sidaarth Malhotra, Badshah, Guru Randhawa etc.

Trained as a 2nd degree black belt in Tae Kwando, Esha volunteers at adult nursing homes and at community religious temples.

Miss Teen India USA 2018-2019

The 37th Miss Teen/Miss/Mrs India USA 2018-2019 pageant at Royal Albert Palace was organized and conducted by Dharmatma and Neelam Saran of India Festival Committee (IFC) on Feb 15 – 17. A total of 75 contestants from 25+ states participated in this prestigious pageant. All these contestants are respective state level pageant winners. “Esha, Miss Teen India NJ 2018 title holder represented the state of NJ.”

Starting with a meet and greet on Friday, February 15, 2019, followed by a talent and evening gown dress round on Saturday, the pageant culminated with a main event on on Sunday, February 17, 2019, which included an Indian dress ramp walk followed by a question and answer round. Ms. Meenakshi Seshadri, a renowned Bollywood diva and a past Miss India title holder was the chief guest for this event.

Esha was crowned as the Miss Teen India USA 2018-2019 in addition to receiving Best Talented award for her performance to a Bollywood medley. Miss Kim Kumari and Mrs Vidhi Dave were crowned as Miss India USA 2018-2019 and Mrs India USA 2018-2019 respectively.

Thanks is given by Esha Kode to her family and friends, along with the state directors Albert Jasani and Shobana Patel for their continuous support and guidance through her pageant journey.

(Advertorial)