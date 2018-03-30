Envisioning Bright Future For Celluloid In India, Courtesy Christopher Nolan

MUMBAI – As Christopher Nolan sets out on an India trip to draw attention to the importance of celluloid in the digital age, Indian filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur hopes the globally acclaimed and commercially successful filmmaker encourages shooting and projection of films in the good old format.

Dungarpur, founder of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), is hosting Nolan at a three-day event ‘Reframing the Future of Film’ here from March 30 to April 1. They will be joined by celebrated visual artist Tacita Dean to also talk about preserving on film, and the necessity of determining new archival and exhibition standards that secure a film’s future.

“Nolan is coming to India to talk about the advent of celluloid and shooting films in celluloid, something that he prefers. He is also going to talk about how the celluloid medium can co-exist with the digital mode. Nolan and Tacita Dean are coming to support the causeof celluloid film.

“With their visit, along with the participation of some of the who’s who of our Indian film industry, hopefully, the talk and encouragement of shooting and projecting film in celluloid will start,” Dungarpur told IANS.

With titles like “Batman Begins”, “The Dark Knight”, “The Dark Knight Rises”, “Inception”, “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk”, Nolan is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century. He continues to use the traditional film for his movies.

Nolan is impressed by India’s cinema.

“India has such wonderful cinema and such a rich history of art that everything needs to be done not only to encourage its proper preservation for future generations but also to re-introduce the film medium to the younger artists and filmmakers in the country,” he said in an earlier statement.

Helping out in this endeavour, Nolan and Dean will be a part of a round table conversation, alongside iconic Indian film personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kamal Hassan, Shah Rukh Khan, Santosh Sivan, Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap and Farhan Akhtar.

“We are delighted to know that two of world’s greatest filmmaker and visual artists are coming to our country to support a cause for cinema. The irony is, as a Foundation, we did not receive as much support as needed within the country, with the film industry. But a great man like Nolan is coming to our country to support us,” said Dungarpur.