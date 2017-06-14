Environmental engineer elected Trustee of Hanover Township, Illinois

STREAMWOOD, ILLINOIS

Khaja Moinuddin, a zoning board member of the Village of Streamwood since 2009, was elected Trustee of Hanover Township this April. Hanover Township serves six towns: Streamwood, Bartlett, Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park and Schaumburg.

A civil and environmental engineer with 20 years of experience, Moinuddin said, “I want to give back to the community that gave me more than I hoped for.” He is currently a senior engineer at Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

For his interest in and inspiration for community service, Moinuddin the Minority Leadership Alliance, an organization that motivates new immigrants for political activism. Moinuddin is also vice president of MLA.

Moon Khan, president of MLA praised Moinuddin. “Khaja holds an amazing combination of engineering and social minds. We should feel pride in supporting and promoting this kind of indigenous leader,” Khan is quoted saying in a press release.

Before coming to Hanover Township, Moinuddin also served as Poplar Creek Library District Trustee from 2015 to 2017. His library district serves residents of Streamwood, Bartlett, Hanover Park and Schaumburg.