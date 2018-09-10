Entry India guide launched at Consulate in New York

NEW YORK – Entry India LLC, in association with the Consulate General of India, New York, launched its guide ‘Entry India’ on September 5, at the Indian Consulate in New York.

More than 95 businesses, investors and trade professionals participated in the event which also hosted a panel discussion on ‘Doing Business in India’.

At the start of the event, Dr. Thomas Abraham, Chairman of GOPIO international (the largest association of NRIs across the globe) provided opening remarks and noted Entry India’s commitment to position India as a business and investment destination of choice among US based manufacturers and investors.

“Entry India’s guide is indeed a first-of-its-kind publication ever to be introduced with such practical resources necessary for successfully launching new products and ideas in the Indian market,” said Abraham.

Devi Prasad Misra, Consul, Trade, at the Consulate General of India in New York, in his keynote address said, “With India’s GDP growth in the proximity of 7.5%, Entry India is very timely for the businesses looking at India for their business expansion.”

Entry India’s Senior Partner, Navin Pathak, talking about the business opportunities in India, called India ‘The Galapagos of the Modern World’.

“People, especially college students, are ready to take risks with their ideas, ready to partner for new possibilities,” he said.

Adding further to the value proposition that the Entry India guide offers, he said, “It is the timely access to the reliable resources that yields business success in India and that is the purpose of the guide.”

The printed copies of the guide will be made available through many business associations whereas the online version of the guide is available for download from Entry India’s portal, http://entryindia.com/India_Business_and_Travel_Guide. The guide will soon be available on mobile app, said the organizers, in a press release.

Pathak, from his first-hand experience, also touched upon how he found a partner in India, Baldeep S. Kwatra, and personally invested in and launched DRIKU – a mobile app for getting qualified drivers-on-demand – in Delhi.

Dr. Mahendra Pratap, Senior Partner at Entry India LLC, shared about the technological strength of the DRIKU App – an Indian product – and how it will soon be launched in the US.

Further, in support to Entry India’s goal of connecting US businesses and NRIs with opportunities in India, Navin shared about two other initiatives by Entry India:

Business Projects – here, a US based manufacturer, for example, who is looking for distributors in India, can post about its product on Entry India’s portal which has over 35,000 comments by distributors, investors presenting their interest.

Internship Projects – ‘Apprentice’: here, foreign companies especially owned by NRIs, who wants to give back to India, can submit projects on Entry India’s portal for students in Indian colleges.

The event concluded with a panel discussion, ‘Doing Business in India’, which focused on topics related to selling US manufactured products in India, bringing Indian brands to the US market, role of Invest India’s team in assisting companies that want to manufacture their products in India and the ways in which Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can benefit from India’s growth story. Panelists included Devi Prasad Misra, Gaurav Verma (COO, USISPF), Ali Hirji (Senior Vice President, Citibank), Melissa Hill (Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce) and Prakash Shah (CEO, First Growth Mortgage and Realty Group).

The next ‘Doing Business in India’ event will be hosted in the city of Edison, New Jersey, in November, 2018.