England must play Buttler in India tests

By Ravi Lakhwani

England, reeling from a historic test loss in Bangladesh, must ensure that they put out their best XI in their test series against India starting November 9, even if that means playing two wicketkeeper-batsmen in Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler.

Left-hander Gary Ballance must make way for Buttler after a disastrous tour of Bangladesh where he could only manage 24 runs in four innings. Buttler is more familiar with Indian conditions owing to his stint with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, and his aggressive batting style will add more value to the England line-up.

Bairstow adapted well to the low bounce in Bangladesh and still remains the first-choice keeper for England. He fared well with the bat too, eclipsing Alastair Cook and Joe Root in the runs tally.

The time has come for England to show faith in Buttler’s abilities as a test batsman, considering 19-year-old Haseeb Hameed is the only other batting option in the squad.

With Buttler’s inclusion as a specialist batsman, England can also catch India off-guard. India won’t expect England, victorious in their last tour in 2012-13, to drop Ballance in favour of a more aggressive batsman. England haven’t stuck to their aggressive choices in the past, Alex Hales being a case in point.

Buttler will also offer more resistance to Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, fresh from his 27-wicket haul in three tests against New Zealand, in comparison to Ballance or Hameed. Being a right-hander, Buttler can negotiate Ashwin’s off-spin better than Ballance, who struggled to read Bangladesh off-spinners and left-arm spin bowlers. Hameed has just played 20 first-class games and he may find Indian conditions tough. He also lacks the range of shots that Buttler has against spin.

New Zealand also pulled off a surprise in their recent test series against India by picking wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi despite the presence of specialist keeper BJ Watling. Ronchi finished as the top scorer for the Kiwis in the series. Buttler’s case is similar. The 26-year-old has consistently been part of England’s one-day side but last featured in a test in October 2015. Conditions in India and England’s recent struggles now warrant a place for him.

England selectors were cautious against Bangladesh and it backfired. Now, they must experiment with aggression, and Buttler’s inclusion would be the first step in that direction.