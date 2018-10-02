Enable, Inc. Holds Picnic in Edison, NJ, Honors Direct Support Professional of the Year

This past September, Enable, Inc. held a special picnic to honor their hard-working, dedicated Direct Support Professionals.

“Our Direct Support Staff are the backbone to our organization,” says Lisa Coscia, CEO, Enable. “These are the men and women on the front line, who work hard each and every day, to ensure that the consumers in our programs are reaching their maximum potential and living full and productive lives as contributing members of the community.”

Celebrating nearly 30 years of excellence, Enable, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, services and programs to adults, children, and seniors with disabilities who need assistance in managing daily living activities. This past summer, the organization unveiled its new logo and tagline “Inspired Care. New Possibilities.”

Enable, currently has 19 group homes, 4 day programs and several in-home services placements throughout Central NJ. The picnic to honor the DSP’s was held at Roosevelt Park in Edison, NJ. Nearly 200 Enable staff, consumers and volunteers attended.

Several Enable Board members were there to pitch in and help. Additionally, 16 volunteers from Bloomberg volunteered their time to help make this day a fun and memorable event for Enable staff. The volunteers were instrumental in grilling the hamburgers and hot dogs and assisting the caterer with food prep and distribution. The picnic was catered by award winning food truck “Mary the Queen of Pork.”

Additional highlights included the announcement of Enable’s DSP of the year, Lauren Harvey, who received a certificate along with a monetary award. She will also be honored at Enable’s annual gala taking place on April 26, 2019 at Mercer Oaks Golf Club in West Windsor, NJ. This year’s theme will celebrate the organization’s 30th Anniversary with a Masquerade Casino night.

“The picnic was a really great event. I cannot express how grateful I am to my staff for their hard work and the community for all of their support. I look forward to all of our future endeavors,” says Coscia.

To learn more about Enable, visit www.enablenj.org or call (609) 987-5003. You can also follow Enable on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.