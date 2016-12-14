Empowering India

By Bhargavi Kulkarni

– NEWARK, New Jersey

The Share and Care Foundation hosted its 34th Annual Gala and Fundraiser at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center here Dec. 10. More than $800,000 was raised at the gala with the theme “I Am Empowered.” Singer Parthiv Gohil and Indian-American actor Omi Vaidya entertained the audience of more than 1,500 who came to enjoy and give to their favorite charity.

Describing Gohil as the “son of Share and Care,” Chairperson Sharad Shah said both Gohil and Vaidya have pledged to support the foundation and its various endeavors.

“Our annual gala is not like anybody else’s,” Shah said. The gala consists of 80 percent fundraising and 20 percent entertainment, he explained. Shah said the foundation uses the event as a platform to interact with their supporters and the community in general. Copies of the financial report are distributed to the audience, Shah noted, and the report is also read out at the event. “Communication with the community, our supporters is key,” Shah said.

Share and Care’s signature projects were also highlighted at the event. Two of these programs – Women Empowerment and Nirmal Bharat – have done exceptionally well, Shah said.

Empowerment Of Women

Share and Care’s Women Empowerment Committee has been striving to find simple and effective solutions to completely empower rural women in India, Share and Care says, describing gender equality and women empowerment as a multi-faceted and deeply rooted issue in all countries.

Although there is not one single solution to promoting gender equality, small steps can be taken to create significant change, and impact the lives of women all around the world, Shah said, noting, “Equality and equity, both are important.”

The foundation works with women with limited education, who therefore have few skills that can translate to an income or self-sufficient life. They also come from traditional families, where women are not given the same importance or value as men.

The foundation works with these women to provide vocational training, such as fashion design and computer training, to provide skills for employment or starting a business; financial management skills, basic principles of budgeting and saving their own money for their futures; self-defense lessons to help them defend themselves physically when necessary; confidence training, to help undo the traditional mindset of inferiority their communities may have instilled in them and to help them become more confident and self-sufficient; a safe space and legal protection and education for those who have escaped from prostitution; and gender equality education, for both boys and girls starting at a young age, to change the way women are viewed in society.

The foundation worked with more than 6,000 women last year, Shah said.

Nirmal Bharat

The Nirmal Bharat initiative was designed to create awareness about hygiene and sanitation practices in rural India, Shah said. The word ‘nirmal’ means ‘clean’ or ‘pure.’ The focus of the committee dealing with this project is not only to build toilets where they are needed most, but to change the mindset of people on hygiene practices by educating and creating awareness about the importance and sanitation of indoor toilets.

Of the 600 million people in India who don’t have access to an indoor toilet or proper sanitation, more than 80 percent live in remote villages. The issues stemming from open defecation and lack of indoor toilets include the spread of diarrheal diseases and other health problems, economic losses, and critical safety issues for women, Share and Care notes.

However, India’s sanitation and hygiene issues will not end by simply building toilets. The real challenge is persuading people to use the toilets, Shah said.

Many people in India are not accustomed to indoor toilets and don’t believe they are sanitary or in accordance with their religious beliefs, among other reasons, the organization points out. In fact, many toilets built in India go unused or are transformed into storage spaces, while the family continues to use the open fields as their bathroom, Shah said.

Following the toilet-building phase, each village will be visited after the first six months, then again annually to monitor and assess the results. According to the plan laid out by Share and Care, the field managers and local leaders will be consulted on the usage of the toilets, each family will be surveyed, and sanitation awareness campaigns will be run again to refresh the community on best practices.

The organization believes that by continuing these visits, the local community stays engaged with the cause and is more likely to continue using their new indoor toilets.To date, the foundation has built 350 toilets in four villages in rural Gujarat. By the end of 2016,it aims to complete building 750 toilets, Shah said.

Infant Mortality

Another project the foundation is working on, Shah said, is lowering the mortality rate among infants and women. It has undertaken a pilot program in a small village in Rajasthan. “We are now happy to note that after initiating the pilot program, we have achieved zero infant and women mortality rate,” Shah said.