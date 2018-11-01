Empire State Building to be lit up for Diwali on November 7

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA-NY/NJ/CT) will be collaborating with the Empire State Realty Trust to illuminate the New York Empire State Building with glittering Diya lights for Diwali on Wednesday, November 7.

Singer and songwriter Jay Sean and Miss America 2014 Nina Devuluri will grace the first ever Diwali celebration in the sky, which will be witnessed by thousands of people.

FIA and the Empire State Realty Trust have been lighting up the Empire State Building for more than two decades now, with the colors of the Indian flag for India’s Independence Day each August.

The illumination of the Empire State Building during Diwali symbolizes another step in taking forward FIA’s theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” the world is one family, this year.

“This incredible illumination has won the hearts of growing Indian American community as well as global tourists. The main stream American Society and U.S. congress have already recognized the majestic contribution of the Indian American community in all arenas with distinction and as a result the U.S. Postal Department issued a Special Diwali Stamp, few years back,” FIA states in a press release.