Dulquer releases trailer of Malayalam version of Rana’s next

CHENNAI

Actor Rana Daggubati’s upcoming Telugu film “Nene Raju, Nene Mantri” has been titled ‘Raja Kireedam’ in Malayalam and its trailer was released by actor Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday.

“Privileged to present to you my buddy Rana Daggubati’s next release ‘Raja Kireedam’. Here is the trailer,” Dulquer tweeted on Sunday.

Directed by Teja, the film features Rana as a politician.

“I always admired Teja’s hunger for brilliance and this one is turning out to be a compelling and thought provoking film. It’s going to be a delight for everyone,” Rana said in a statement.

Talking about the film, Teja said: “The film is all about breaking ‘jane do’ (let it go) attitude. Rana is changing this very attitude.”

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navdeep and Ashutosh Rana, the film is gearing up for simultaneous release in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.