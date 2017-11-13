Driver in fatal hit-and-run incident that killed Indian-American teen still not caught: Nassau County, NY Police Department

The man who snuffed out a promising Indian-American teen’s life in a hit-and-run Nov. 10 in New York, has yet to be caught and identified.

Taranjit Parmar, 18, was driving her 2018 Jeep traveling eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, N.Y., late afternoon Nov. 10, when her vehicle was struck at 4:58 pm, by a red pickup truck. The truck was traveling northbound, attempting to turn eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Gardiners Lane, according to an account posted by Nassau County Police Department on its website.

After what appears to have been a “minor collision” according to police, both drivers immediately pulled off the roadway at 3300 Hempstead Turnpike. According to New York Daily News, Parmar and the truck driver pulled into the parking lot of a nearby Ultra gas station.

While Sandhu was out of her vehicle, the male subject fled the scene striking her and running her over, police said on the website. The hit-and-run driver fled eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

Parmar sustained injuries to her head and chest and was taken by Nassau County Police Ambulance to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead by a staff physician.

Three days later, the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle remains at large. “The investigation is still ongoing. There are no new developments,” a spokesperson for the Homicide Department of Nassau County Police Department told Desi Talk.

Meanwhile, family and friends are devastated. Parmar’s Facebook which remains online, has several messages from those mourning her untimely death.

“R.I.P Beautiful as a mother my heart hurts for you and your family,” said one Azeeza Ali; “Wish strength to Family, Friends and Community to accept the immense loss of such a talented young person,” said A Singh Singh; “Prayers to the family and friends,” said William Gonzalez.

According to New York Daily News, Parmar was on the phone with her mother when she was run over in the middle of rush-hour traffic.

Parmar’s father, Ranjit Parmar, told Daily News, “She had called my wife and said, ‘Hi, Mom,’”, 50, told the Daily News. “Then she said ‘Oh, no, Stop!’ and the call got disconnected. There was no answer after that.”

The young Indian-American was a dental student at Adelphi University, a private higher education institution in Garden City, Long Island, which she joined last year, according to Facebook.

The initial “minor” accident took place barely ten minutes from home where Parmar was headed.

“A witness said she had stepped out of her car and looked at the damage and then approached the pickup truck to talk to the other guy, but the other guy basically took off, dragging her along with him,” her father Ranjit Parmar, is quoted saying in the Daily News.

“She bore all the responsibility to carry the family, carry her education. I always told everybody who would listen to me, if you’re going to have a daughter, this is the one,” he said, according to a pix11.com news report. as he visibly fought back tears.

Parmar’s older cousin, Tarnjot Parmar, wrote a moving tribute to her younger cousin on her own Facebook page — “My cousin, Taranjit Parmar , was a bright young woman with so much to offer this world. She wanted to help others. She was a role model for her younger sisters. She did not deserve this injustice. Taranjit was taken from us too soon. .. My uncle was finally able to muster some strength to speak to the press tonight about his eldest daughter urging the public to come forward with any information. … If anyone has any information, please, please come forward. Call Nassau county crime stoppers. No detail is too small, any information will be helpful and appreciated. … We just want justice for my little cousin.

Taranjit deserves justice. May my little cousin’s soul rest in peace.”

Police are hoping that those who saw the incident happen during rush hour and heavy traffic could call in the tips that would lead them to the perpetrator. Anyone with information should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.