Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy honored as a “Global Champion of Resuscitation”

Indian American resuscitation educator and trainer Dr. Vemuri S. Murthy, was honored as a Global Champion of Resuscitation with a Medal of U.S. Congress by Danny K. Davis (D-Ill.) and Peter J. Roskam (R-Ill.).

The award was presented to Dr. Murthy at the 38th Annual Gala Banquet of the Indian American Medical Association in Willow Brook, Illinois on November 17.

Dr. Murthy has been a veteran U.S. and international volunteer of the American Heart Association (AHA) for more than three decades and is currently a faculty member of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this honor. I believe it recognizes the efforts of millions of global volunteers and many organizations such as the American Heart Association (AHA) that dedicate themselves to saving precious lives that would otherwise be lost to sudden cardiac arrest,” Dr. Murthy said in a statement.

Dr. Murthy has also been a life-member of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) for several years.

“He is the Chairman of AAPI Global CPR Ad Hoc Committee for a life-saving global health project of AAPI initiated in 2018 with a mission to enhance the outcomes after sudden cardiac arrests in the US and India through ongoing community hands-only CPR training and AED awareness with multi-organizational affiliations. AAPI is proud to represent thousands of U.S. physicians of Indian origin who make contributions to the motherland and to the adopted homeland,” Dr. Naresh Parikh, President of AAPI, is quoted saying in a press release.

Dr. Murthy, who is considered “a pioneer of resuscitation education in Indian Medical Colleges” for initiating mandatory resuscitation training courses in all medical colleges affiliated with Dr. NTR University of Medical Sciences, Andhra Pradesh, has commended AAPI for its life-saving Community CPR training project for India and the US and thanked members of the CPR Committee.

Being a life-member of AAPI, Dr. Murthy has been a speaker at the CME events and conducted the first AAPI-AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support Certification Program in Ahmedabad, India in 2014 as the Chairman of the AAPI-AHA liaison committee.

As part of being a visiting Medical University Professor and Advisor of the Medical University Resuscitation Training Programs in India, Dr. Murthy has established a wide network of Physician resuscitation instructors in India and his community CPR information has been translated into several Indian languages.

He has also initiated an ongoing Community CPR project in India, which is affiliated with the University of Illinois in Chicago.

Dr. Murthy has chaired programs at the Annual Resuscitation Symposia in the U.S., conducted resuscitation seminars and lectured at prestigious Medical Institutes both in the U.S. and India.

He is instrumental in establishing some of the AHA International Training Centers in India, as well.

Dr. Murthy is associated with the Historic Chicago Medical Society (CMS) and the Indian American Medical Association of Illinois.

He has received many prestigious awards in the past.