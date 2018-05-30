Dr. Vanila M. Singh to headline Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Dr. Vanila M. Singh, the Indian American Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be headlining the Tulip Conference 2018, the next-generation Blockchain conference on June 7 and 8 at The Village in San Francisco.

Singh has served as Chief Medical Officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) since June 2017, where she is the primary medical advisor to leadership on a wide variety of public health issues including the opioid crisis and pain management.

Singh graduated with a B.S. in molecular and cell biology and economics from the University of California at Berkeley as well as her medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

She completed her internal medicine internship at Yale University School of Medicine and her anesthesiology residency and pain medicine fellowship at Cornell-Weill New York Hospital, which included training at Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Hospital for Special Surgery.

She also received a master’s degree in academic medicine through the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine in 2016.

“I’m thrilled and honored not only to deliver the keynote at Tulip, but to engage in the deepening conversations about how blockchain and other emerging technologies are powering novel solutions to solve real problems,” Singh said in a press release.

“I’m a big believer in harnessing collaborative ethos, and the conference promises to be a unique opportunity to come together with some of the brightest movers and shakers in the crypto world,” she added.

The Tulip Conference will attract more than 1,000 innovators, influencers and investors from around the world as well as more than 50 premier speakers including Assistant Medical Director and Chief Health Information Officer for Kaiser Permanente, John Mattison, rapper and songwriter M.I.A.; Nobel Laureate, Professor Muhammad Yunus; Anita Ganti, SVP Wipro; C. Mohan, Distinguished Fellow; Divyesh Jadav, Head of Blockchain Research IBM and Amy Wan, Founder and Chief Legal Hacker, Sagewise.

Tulip will also hold an additional developer workshop with EOS immersive training from June 11 to 13.