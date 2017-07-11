Dr. Sudha Parikh, Eric Adams honored by ICWANA at 10th Anniversary Celebrations

NEW YORK

Dr. Sudha Parikh and Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president, were honored as chief guests at the 10th anniversary of Indian Christian Women’s Association of North America (ICWANA), on July 8.

ICWANA was started 10 years ago by Dr. Hemlata Parmar, who led the festivities.

Dr. Parikh is a physician practicing in New Jersey and she was appointed by Governor Christie Whitman to be on the Children’s Catastrophic Illness relief fund.

Adams is also a New York state senator, and served over 20 years on the New York Police Department as a lieutenant, sergeant, and captain.

Guests at the ICWANA’s celebration Saturday included spiritual leaders who traveled internationally.

The program included speeches, prayer, and cultural dances.

Adams spoke on the importance of using time on Earth for good work. He spoke of how humans are like matches with finite flames and we should use our time wisely. He also spoke of the significance of helping others in need so they too can shine brightly.

Dr. Parikh highlighted the work of ICWANA, which includes helping women in India who are victims of domestic abuse as well as helping new immigrant families gain their footing when they come to the US.

She congratulated the organization on 10 years of success and wished them many more years of helping people and empowering women.

She highlighted Dr. Parmar’s tireless dedication to the cause, and being an inspiration and role model through her work with the organization.