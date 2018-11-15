Dr. Raj Shah inducted as Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

Indian American Chemical Engineer Dr. Raj Shah has been inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in the UK and achieves the distinction of being the first Indian American engineer to be elected as a Chartered Petroleum Engineer by the Energy Institute.

Shah is recognized worldwide for his contributions to the field of Fuels, Lubricants and Greases, and his specialization is in the development of laboratory analytical instrumentation used primarily in the petroleum laboratory.

He has been recognized for his inventions and his efforts in creating standardized test methods for use worldwide by the American standard of testing materials with three awards of Excellence and an ASTM Eagle award, according to a press release.

Shah is currently the Director at Koehler Instrument Company, Inc., which is based in Holtsville, New York and he currently serves, or has served on the Board of Directors/Advisors of various institutions such as the Department of Chemical Engineering, the State University of New York, The School of Engineering, Design, Technology and Professional Programs (SEDTAPP) at Penn State University, the Foundation Board at Developmental Disabilities Institute and the National Lubricating Grease Institute.

In addition, he is also an elected Fellow at STLE, NLGI, AIC and EI a singular honor that is unprecedented.

Shah has also been conferred the distinguished alumni award from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, India.

According to a press release, Shah is the only person in the chemical industry worldwide who now holds all 6 of these elected certifications namely CPC, CCHE, CEng, CSci, CChem, CPEng.

Besides chemistry, Shah’s other interests include kayaking, mixology and mobile photography.

He currently lives in Long Island, NY with his wife Dr. Niloufar Faridi and their son Kian.

The Royal Society of Chemistry Chemistry was founded in 1841 and incorporated by a royal charter in 1848, and its main patron is her Majesty the Queen of England, according to a press release.

It has over 54,000 members and is one of the largest professional bodies for chemical scientists, supporting and representing our members and bringing together chemical scientists from all over the world.

The Energy Institute (EI) is the largest professional membership body that brings global energy expertise together.