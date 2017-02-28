Dr. Kavita Gupta Aims To Rise In Physicians Group

February 28, 2017

New Jersey-based Dr. Kavita Gupta is looking to rise in the ranks in the American Association of Physicians of India Origin (AAPI).

Elected secretary of AAPI in 2011, Gupta feels it is time that the organization is led by a person from the second generation. “In the 36 years history of AAPI, I feel deeply privileged to be the first ever American born and trained physician to be elected as secretary,” Gupta said. “Now I have been nominated to run as vice president, leading to become president of this respected organization. I am greatly honored and humbled by the trust the members have put in me,” she added.

Gupta, an AAPI member for the past 22 years says she would like to see organization play a bigger and better role in American health care system both at policy and public level.” I will like to see the agenda of the second generation physicians become part of AAPI agenda,” she said.

Born in Washington, D.C., Gupta, who practices interventional pain management in South Jersey, founded an AAPI chapter in her medical school in 1994. She then served as vice president of AAPI Medical Student, Resident and Fellows section and then as president of Young Physician Section in 2002.

She also served AAPI Philadelphia as vice president and co-founded the South Jersey AAPI national chapter and later progressed to become the president of AAPI New Jersey chapter in 2011.

“An alumnus of the medical school of the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey, she completed her residency at Temple University in Philadelphia, then did an interventional pain management fellowship at Penn State University.

Gupta helps her husband Dr. Sanjay Gupta direct the weekly health television show on NBC’s affiliate in the tri-state area market, educating the public about health topics.

With her husband, she was one of the founders and key organizers of the first India Day Parade on the Atlantic City boardwalk a couple of years ago.

Her parents came around 45 years ago and her father late Dr. Ishwar Pradip Gupta was a veterinary physician and her mother Usha Gupta is a home maker.

AAPI represents interest of around 100,000 physicians of Indian origin in U.S., making it one of the largest professional organization with enormous influence both at the public and government level.