Dr. Jagat Narula, Peter Koo honored by South Asian Council for Social Services

Indian American Dr. Jagat Narula was honored by the South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS), along with New York City Councilman Peter Koo, at their 18th annual gala held on October 21 at Utsav restaurant in New York City.

Dr. Narula, who is an associate dean for Global Affairs at Mount Sinai Hospital, was “honored for his devotion, dedication and contributions to medicine that enriches the health and well-being of communities,” while Koo, who represents District 20, was honored “for his compassion, and unwavering commitment to serving New York’s underserved communities,” according to a SACSS press release.

The theme of this year’s gala was “Food for Health,” and focused on the significance of healthy food in the maintenance of the physical, mental and emotional well-being.

“Over the past 18 years, I have seen clients come to us with varied and multiple needs. It is unbelievable how many are food insecure and from how many diverse communities. The food pantry has been an eye opener for us,” Sudha Acharya, the Executive Director of SACSS, is quoted saying in a press release.

Others who were also recognized at the gala included SACSS supporters Raj Kumari Chhabra and Syeda Chowdhury and youth leaders Satvika Marepalli, Aditya Rao and Varuna Shekar.

Also at the gala, Dietician and Nutritionist with The NY Nutrition Group Anita Mirchandani delivered the keynote address and Staff Attorney with Disability Rights New York Prianka Nair served as the master of ceremonies, while Navatman Music Collective’s Preetha Raghu and stand-up comedian Raghav Metha performed.

According to a press release, SACSS was founded in 2000 to address social, educational, economic and cultural issues within the South Asian American community.