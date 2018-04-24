Dr. Hiren R Patel named a 2018 Top Doctor in New Jersey

NEW YORK – Hiren R. Patel, MD, Musculoskeletal Radiologist serving as Medical Director with Atlantic Medical Imaging, and affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, has been named a 2018 Top Doctor in New Jersey.

Top Doctor Awards are dedicated to selecting and honoring those healthcare practitioners who have demonstrated clinical excellence while delivering the highest standards of patient care.

Dr. Patel is a highly respected and experienced physician. His acclaimed career in medicine began after he graduated with his Medical Degree from Stanford University School of Medicine, in California. Following the completion of medical school, Dr. Patel completed his Internal Medicine internship with Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, followed by his Diagnostic Radiology residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Pursuing advanced medical training, he undertook his Musculoskeletal Imaging fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery with Cornell Medical College.

Dr. Patel is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology by the American Board of Radiology, and he provides expert diagnosis and treatment for a wide array of conditions. He is committed to enhancing his patients’ quality of life, and is recognized for his expertise in musculoskeletal imaging, the use of MRI, coronary CT angiography, PET/CT, and ultrasound guided minimally invasive procedures, according to a press release.

Dr. Patel has dedicated his life to providing the highest standard of quality and compassionate care to his patients. His patient centric focus, paired with his contributions to his field, make Dr. Hiren R. Patel, MD a very worthy winner of a 2018 Top Doctor Award.

Top Doctor Awards specializes in recognizing and commemorating the achievements of today’s most influential and respected doctors in medicine. The selection process considers education, research contributions, patient reviews, and other quality measures to identify top doctors.