Dr. Bharat Barai protests against CNN’s documentary on Aghoris

Editor, Posted On : March 27, 2017 12:08 pm

CHICAGO: Prominent Indian American community leader and close confidante of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Bharat Barai was among a group of people who gathered outside the offices of CNN in downtown Chicago here to protest against a documentary on Aghoris in India by Reza Aslan.

“The documentary aired by CNN portrayed Hinduism in a negative light. This is now what Hinduism is all about,” Barai said in a protest letter submitted to CNN.

Barai alleged that the CNN documentary on Hinduism produced by Aslan showed practices of five Aghori Bawas.

“This was his picture of Hinduism projected to the world on CNN,” said the protest letter. “The grotesque practices of five individuals have nothing to do with Hinduism, they are not part of any Hindu scriptures or Hindu teachings,” Barai said.

Indian American groups also protested outside the offices of CNN in New York, Washington, Houston, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles, for the controversial Documentary.

Vamsee Juluri, an Indian American professor of Media studies at the University of San Francisco, had earlier called Aslan’s show, “reckless, racist and dangerously anti-immigrant”.

Pointing out several inaccuracies, Juluri added: “It is one saddening reality that despite having had immigrants in America for so many decades now, a major news channel like CNN still cannot do better than the old Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom sort of story when it comes to India”.

“Far from wanting to experience any spirituality within Hinduism, Reza Aslan seems to have gone to India only to confirm his Orientalist biases,” said Chandrashekar Wagh from the Coalition Against Hinduphobia, reported PTI.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Aslan said his documentary is not about Hinduism, but about Aghori, a mystical Hindu sect known for extreme rituals, including cannibalism and drinking their urine from skulls.