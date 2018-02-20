Doing Something Live More Thrilling Than Film: Shekhar Kapur

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland – Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur loved directing his first musical “Matterhorn”, and says creating something for the live audience is more thrilling than making a film.

Kapur, known for movies like “Bandit Queen”, “Mr. India” and “Masoom”, on Monday took to Twitter to share his views after the premiere of his show here.

He posted: “Rapturous standing ovation to our musical ‘Matterhorn’, premiered last night. My first attempt as director on musicals. I loved the experience and really look forward to doing more. Doing something live is far more thrilling than film. More immersive.”

It is reported that the play is about conquering the highest peak of the Alps in Switzerland and is authored by Michael Kunze. The play is in German with music by Albert Hammond.

Kapur gained international recognition with the 1994 film “Bandit Queen”, based on Mala Sen’s biography of infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Kapur is also known for biopics on Queen Elizabeth — “Elizabeth” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age”. The first film came out in 1998 and the sequel, “Elizabeth: The Golden Age”, was released in 2007. “Elizabeth” bagged the prestigious Bafta Award and the second movie earned Oscar nominations.