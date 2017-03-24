Documentary on Tirumala Tirupati on TV soon

IANS, Posted On : March 24, 2017 8:17 pm

MUMBAI

“Inside Tirumala Tirupati”, a documentary about Tirumala Tirupati, will bring the story behind the temple to the small screen.

The National Geographic documentary will premiere on March 27, giving a 360-degree view of one of the world’s most iconic temples.

“Inside Tirumala Tirupati” will also unravel the stories of devotion, belief and love of the people who come to the temple. The documentary will also incorporate elaborate graphics that explain the temple layout in detail re-creating the sacred inner parts of the temple.

Over 50,000 pilgrims every day get a ‘darshan’ of the idol at the Tirumala temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The one-hour special documentary will give viewers an in-depth access to the massive scale of operations, the technology used at various stages, the processes and the people who manage the mind-boggling number of devotees visiting this iconic temple, read a statement.

Shruti Takulia, Creative Director, India Productions, FOX Networks Group, said: “The one hour special is a spectacular culmination of the hard work the entire team has put in, since it was no mean task to do justice to a concept so challenging and so immensely ingrained in to minds of the people, not only in India, but around the world.