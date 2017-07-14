Doctor turns to fiction writing

Parul Mehta Patel has a master’s and a doctorate in Marriage and Family Therapy, as well as a Master’s degree in Human Development. All from American higher-education institutions. So perhaps it’s not surprising that her experience in dealing with the complexity of human relationships would develop into a desire to write about a subject she deals with on a daily basis.

That is the story of “Meera” Patel’s debut novel about a character whose childhood crush in India turns in adulthood, into an adulterous relationship in the U.S. It encompasses all the human emotions entailed in a coming of age story that grows to become about marriage, love, fidelity, passion and compassion, betrayal, remorse, and forgiveness.

The Story

Meera and Ari were childhood neighbors in India who struck up an unusual friendship: Meera is 5 years old and Ari is 19. She adores him and he enjoys this innocent unquestioning love. Two years after meeting, Ari moves with his family to Mauritius.

Meera eventually forgets Ari and experiences dating life, friendships and betrayals. Eventually Meera marries and moves with her husband to New York, where she is not a happy camper.

Ari goes through his own growth, friendships and life experiences, with a particular love of fleeting relationships.

The two run into each other in New York. Their nostalgic reunion ignites into a love affair.

There are also side-stories developing at the same time. Meera’s younger sister in India goes through an abusive relationship. Meera and her brother bond over helping their younger sister stay away from that relationship.

Ari eventually leaves Meera to go back to his ex-wife due to something big, Meera is confused and heart-broken. Meera confesses the affair to both Ari’s girl-friend and to her husband. Meera and her husband go for therapy.

Unsure of whether her husband will give their marriage another chance, Meera returns to India where she learns she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Meera’s brother gets engaged and finds out his fiancé is two-timing him. He breaks off the engagement before the wedding, and the family is behind him on this decision.

Unknowing about the cancellation of the wedding, Meera’s husband comes to India to attend it.

The Author

Born in Jaipur, Patel grew up in Delhi and Mumbai, with a love for the creative arts, writing poetry since she was a child, painting, and Indian classical singing. Her parents encouraged her love of reading by filling he home with books.

Patel earned her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Economics from Bombay University, following it with a stint in journalism for Cine Blitz magazine, until she moved to the United States, where she pursued her degrees in therapy. Patel currently is in private practice and lives with her husband and daughter in California.