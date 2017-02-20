‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ sequel to be titled ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’

Popular actress Neelu Vaghela on Feb. 19 announced the title of upcoming second season of popular soap opera “Diya Aur Baati Hum” amid a lot of suspense and drama. The sequel of the TV show will be called “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji”.

Starting from where “Diya Aur Baati Hum” ended, the new Star Plus entertainer will take a leap of 20 years and showcase the Rathi family with a few old and new faces.

The new title of the show, which ran for over five years between 2011 to 2016, has been taken from the original title track of “Diya Aur Baati Hum”.

“We are delighted to come back after seven months since ‘Diya Aur Baati’ went off air. The show became a household name and people were sending us letters and mails to return with a sequel,” Neelu, who will reprise her role of Santosh Rathi aka Bhabho, said at the event here.

Dressed in a Rajasthani getup, Neelu made a special entry through a boat at the event.

“While people saw me donning chaniya choli in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, in its sequel they will see me more in saris and specs. But my avatar will remain the same,” Neelu said.

Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, which was aimed at breaking the stereotypical image of women in rural India, showcased the inspirational journey of Sandhya Rathi (played by Deepika Singh) who along with the help of her husband Sooraj Rathi (Anas Rashid) goes against all odds to become an IPS officer.

Though Deepika and Anas will not be a part of “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji”, the new show will be centred around their children Ved and Kanak.

While sharing a little about what to expect from “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji”, Neelu said: “The sequel will have various twists. That’s why we have come here to shoot in Kerala. We have just started shooting for the show, so right now I can’t share much details. But the way we showcased women empowerment in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, the same we are going to show in its sequel.”

