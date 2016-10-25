Diwali Fair in Princeton, N.J. Attracts Crowds, Elected Officials

From news Dispatches

An estimated 5,000 people attended the 3rd Grand Diwali Fair held Oct. 23, at the Westin Hotel in Princeton, N.J. and featured a variety of stalls, cultural programs, dances and singing to entertain the people throughout the day, a press release from organizers said.

Many elected officials including Linda Greenstein, Assemblyman Dan Benson were there was the traditional lamp lighting ceremony to jump-start the event. Bollywood celebrity Tanushree Dutta entertained the crowd, interacting from the stage with children and adults alike, and thanked the audience for coming in such impressive numbers to celebrate Diwali together.

Sponsors of the fair were Zee TV and & TV, Aaj Tak, Parikh Worldwide Media, Desi Talk, Academic Dental, Hamilton, N.J., Theven Theviakumar, senior partner at New York Life, 8 K Miles Radio, Wells Fargo, Sistar Mortgage and numerous others.