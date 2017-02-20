Divyadarshini performed with ease, confidence: Dhanush

CHENNAI

Actor Dhanush on Feb. 19 said he enjoyed working with television anchor-turned-actress Divyadarshini for his upcoming Tamil directorial debut “Power Paandi”. He said she performed with ease and confidence.

“Filmed Divyadarshini cameo in ‘Power Paandi’. She performed with so much ease and confidence. Very happy and surprised,” Dhanush tweeted.

Popular for hosting chat show “Koffee with DD”, she has also starred in films such as “Nala Damayanti” and “Saroja”.

The film, which stars veteran actor Raj Kiran, revolves around the lives of a few stuntmen.

Dhanush will be seen in a cameo, playing the younger version of Raj Kiran.

The film also stars Prasanna and Chaya Singh, and has music by Sean Roldan.

Produced by Wunderbar Films, “Power Paandi” is slated for release on April 14.

