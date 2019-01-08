Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – at Drury Lane

We thought we already had seen Beauty and the Beast many times, but live theater is a totally different thing! The Drury Lane Theatre in Oak Brook Terrace is truly a hidden gem at the convenient intersection of Roosevelt and Butterfield. This theatre showcases some of the finest family-friendly entertainment available.

The production of Beauty and Beast, greatly directed by Alan Souza and choreographed by Ron De Jesus is close to perfection. Great songs by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken included the opener “Belle,” “Something There,” and the show-stopper “Be Our Guest”. The talented Carter, Sudia, Cosgrove and Schnack make a lush and lovely performance of the title song. Ryan Park’s costumes for human clock Cogsworth and pal Lumiere, the talking candelabra, are particularly inventive.

This marvelous production was quite clearly applauded so long and energetically that we witnessed a genuine show stopping moment. A stellar production, wonderfully staged and choreographed, with bravura performances by several people, especially the actor who played Lumiere. Director Alan mentions that we all have the potential to ‘learn to love a beast’.

It was amazing to see how fast the whole set was getting changed. A great place for the family to relax and snap a few pictures before the show began. Truly entertaining and great musical, I would happily recommend the show at this theatre to families with children of any age.

Drury Lane’s upcoming shows are Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” and “And Then There Were None”. For further information – Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Ln., Oakbrook Terrace, 630-530-0111, drurylanetheatre.com