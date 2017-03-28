Disha Patani as no plans for her international career

IANS, Posted On : March 28, 2017 4:02 pm

NEW DELHI

After making her international debut with Jackie Chan-starrer “Kung Fu Yoga”, actress Disha Patani says she hasn’t chalked down a strategy about her next move, and would like to go with the flow.

Asked how she plans to take her international career ahead, Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “I have never planned anything. ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ was also never planned or anything… So let’s see what happens.”

The actress, who was seen in “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, says she “would love to do something” that she enjoys working on.

Disha, who has been roped in as brand ambassador of Pond’s, has been in news for her alleged romantic relationship with actor Tiger Shroff and her strong reply to slut-shaming trolls.

The actress says she doesn’t take social media trolls seriously. “They don’t matter. It is not part of my job so I really don’t think about all this,” she said.

The actress is yet to sign her next project. There were reports that she has replaced Sara Ali Khan in “Student of the Year 2”, but she denied such claims.