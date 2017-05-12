Disclaimer demand on ‘Hindi Medium’ debatable: Irrfan

IANS, Posted On : May 12, 2017 2:03 pm

KOLKATA

Actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday termed as “debatable” the reported decision of the censor board asking the makers of his forthcoming film “Hindi Medium” to issue a disclaimer stating it is a work of fiction.

“Well, the film is inspired by a real life incident… It should say inspired by or based on real life incidents. It is a debatable thing and one should debate upon it,” the actor told the media here.

“Hindi Medium” stars Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, “Hindi Medium” is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality.

This inequality is created on the basis of English medium schools versus regional language schools and private schools versus government schools.

It has been described as a light-hearted romantic film about a young couple in Chandni Chowk in Delhi who aspire to move into society’s upper crust.

Chaudhary had earlier denied allegations that the film was copied from the 2014 Bengali family drama film “Ramdhanu”.

“We have researched our script over a year and it is based on original material,” Chaudhary had said. It will hit the screens on May 19.